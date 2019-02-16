BJP government dedicated to poor, farmers, tribals and women: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on February 16 said the BJP government was dedicated to the poor people, farmers, tribals and women.

He also announced the formation of a special cell at the state secretariat for the development and welfare of various tribal communities.

"This government is dedicated to the poor, farmers, tribals, Dalits and women. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced unique schemes for the farmers of the country. Nobody had ever been so concerned about farmers like this government," he said at a public rally at Pandharkawda in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra, attended by the PM.

"Never in the past had such schemes been announced for the farmers in our country, wherein Rs 75,000 crore were spent to deposit Rs 6,000 in every farmer's bank account," Fadnavis said referring to the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme under which farmers cultivating up to two hectares will get direct cash support of Rs 6,000 annually.

The chief minister also announced zero percent loans to women self help groups (SHGs).

"We are providing zero per cent interest loans to women SHGs. I am happy that these groups have 100 percent success in loan repayment. I am glad to announce that the revolving fund provided to them, which was Rs 60,000 so far, has now been increased to Rs 1,00,000," he said.

He said the Congress had waived farm loans worth Rs 50,000 crore, but the Modi government will be depositing Rs 75,000 crore every year into the bank accounts of farmers, he added.

On the success story of SHGs in Yavatmal district, Fadnavis said, "In 16 talukas, 1,320 villages, 17,000 self-help groups are providing livelihood to over 74,000 families in the district. These groups not only are progressing themselves but the society and the nation too"

"In entire Maharashtra, SHGs have prospered in 34,000 villages. Earlier, it was 37,891 SHGs and now it has leapfrogged to 2,65,000. Earlier, the beneficiaries were 3 lakh families and now 35 lakh families," he said.