BJP fully committed to fulfilling youngsters' aspirations: PM Narendra Modi



I commend the energetic @BJYM team for their #VijayLaksh2019 movement that will mobilise Yuva Shakti from all over India on a large scale for a strong mandate for the BJP.

Our Party is fully committed to fulfilling the dreams and aspirations of our talented youngsters. #NaMoYuva https://t.co/A3BqY0p1i2

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 17, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 17 said the BJP is fully committed to fulfilling the dreams and aspirations of the country's talented youngsters, as the party's youth wing launched its campaign for his return to power in the Lok Sabha polls.

The prime minister's tweet came after Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) chief Poonam Mahajan launched a campaign of 17 different programmes aimed at connecting with young voters with the slogan 'Laksh hamara, Modi dobara" (Our aim, Modi again).