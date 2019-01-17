App
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2019 12:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP fully committed to fulfilling youngsters' aspirations: PM Narendra Modi

The prime minister's tweet came after Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) chief Poonam Mahajan launched a campaign of 17 different programmes aimed at connecting with young voters with the slogan 'Laksh hamara, Modi dobara"

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 17 said the BJP is fully committed to fulfilling the dreams and aspirations of the country's talented youngsters, as the party's youth wing launched its campaign for his return to power in the Lok Sabha polls.

The prime minister's tweet came after Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) chief Poonam Mahajan launched a campaign of 17 different programmes aimed at connecting with young voters with the slogan 'Laksh hamara,  Modi dobara" (Our aim, Modi again).
