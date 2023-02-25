 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BJP fuelling fire of hatred, targeting minorities, Dalits, tribals, women: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi

Feb 25, 2023 / 01:37 PM IST

Addressing the party's 85th plenary session here, Gandhi accused the government of causing economic ruin by favouring a particular businessman, making a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a controversy involving the business empire of industrialist Gautam Adani.

Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi launched an all-out attack on the BJP government on Saturday, accusing it of "fuelling the fire of hatred" and "viciously targeting minorities, women, Dalits and tribals".

She urged the Congress workers to tackle the current regime with vigour and reach out to people to convey the party's message.

She said in this crucial time, every Congress worker bears a special responsibility towards the party and the country.