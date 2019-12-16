App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 16, 2019 01:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP flays hartal against CAA in Kerala on December 17

The saffron party veteran and former state president of the BJP alleged the hartal was being organised by some "extremist groups" with the support of ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF).

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

The BJP in Kerala on Monday slammed the state-wide hartal called by a group of outfits on December 17 against the Centre's decision to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), saying it was "unnecessary" and against "national interest."

The saffron party veteran and former state president of the BJP alleged the hartal was being organised by some "extremist groups" with the support of ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF).

The conspiracy carried out by the CPI(M) and the Congress with the terror outfits had come to light through this, he alleged adding they were trying to create communal division among people.

Close

"The hartal called on December 17 is unnecessary and aimed at communal and political gains and against the interest of the nation," Rajasekharan said here in a statement.

related news

The present BJP-led NDA government at the Centre has just followed the policy and stance on the citizenship adopted by Jawaharlal Nehru and Manmohan Singh when they were Prime Ministers, he claimed.

He pointed out that the Modi government at the Centre had only implemented the Supreme Court's verdict to have a citizenship registry. Even though this was the fact, the CPI(M) and Congress were trying to stir up religious sentiments and create communal division in the society and it was alarming that extremist forces had also joined them, he alleged.

A Joint Action Committee (JAC) of a group of over 30 outfits, opposing the implementation of CAA have called for a state-wide hartal in Kerala on December 17. The CPI(M) state leadership has said such stray protests would be counter-productive and wanted voices against the CAA to come together and put up a untied protest.

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 16, 2019 01:05 pm

tags #BJP #CAA #Citizenship Act protest #Congress #India #Kerala #Politics

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.