BJP fields singer Hans Raj Hans from North-West Delhi Lok Sabha seat

The BJP on Tuesday announced singer Hans Raj Hans' candidature from North-West Delhi, hours before the deadline for filing of nomination.

Udit Raj, the incumbent MP from North-West, had threatened to resign and contest as an independent if his candidature was not announced from the seat.

This was one of the reasons behind the delay in announcing Hans' candidature, party insiders said.

Hans will take on Guggan Singh of the AAP and Rajesh Lilothia of the Congress.