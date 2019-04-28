BJP fields Sidharth Sripad Kuncalienkar for Panaji Assembly bypoll

The BJP on April 28 announced its candidates for bypolls in two Assembly seats in Karnataka and one in Goa.

Sidharth Sripad Kuncalienkar will be the BJP's candidate from Panaji in Goa, the party said in a statement.

The May 19 bypoll was necessitated following the demise of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

The bypoll to the seat assumes significance as the BJP has a thin majority in the 40-member Assembly.

The ruling BJP, which has 14 MLAs, enjoys the support of three Independents and three members of the Goa Forward Party.

The party nominated Avinash Jadhav and S J Chikkanagowdar as its candidates from Chincholi and Kundgol Assembly seats in Karnataka.