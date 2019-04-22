BJP fields Shankar Lalwani from Indore in place of Sumitra Mahajan, Hardeep Puri from Amritsar

The BJP announced its seven more candidates for the Lok Sabha election, nominating Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri from Amritsar and renominating its four sitting MPs from Delhi.

The party has nominated Shankar Lalwani as its candidate from Indore in place of Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. Lalwani is Chairman of Indore Development Authority.

The party has fielded its four sitting MPs from Delhi -- Harsh Vardhan from Chandni Chowk, Manoj Tiwari from North-east Delhi, Pravesh Verma from West Delhi and Ramesh Bidhuri from South Delhi.

Puri, whom the party has been grooming as one of its prominent sikh leaders, has been fielded from Amritsar, from where Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.