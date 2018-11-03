App
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2018 06:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP fields Muslim woman candidate against Akbaruddin Owaisi

Syed Shahezadi was a leader of ABVP, the student wing of the RSS and hails from Adilabad in Telangana

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

BJP has fielded Syed Shahezadi, a young Muslim woman, as its candidate from Chandrayangutta constituency in Hyderabad, to take on AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi in the December 7 state assembly election.

A novice in electoral politics, Shahezadi, who was a leader of ABVP, the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, hails from Adilabad in Telangana.

Shahezadi, who completed post-graduation in political science from Osmania University in Hyderabad, alleged there has been no improvement in the condition of common people in Chandrayangutta and other parts of the old city of Hyderabad though All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has been elected for the past two decades.

She said she can work for people's welfare by implementing central government schemes.

related news

"I am asking what did he (Owaisi) do for you (people)? What change has come in your lives? What about your children's education and how many of them are employed? How many have become engineers and doctors," she told PTI.

A communal atmosphere prevailed in the old city of Hyderabad, AIMIM's stronghold, and there has been no change in the lives of common people, including ordinary Muslims, with AIMIM at the helm, she alleged.

Owaisi has been elected to the Legislative Assembly in 1999, 2004, 2009 and 2014.

Dismissing allegations that BJP is a communal party, she said such a mindset has been established that the organisation was opposed to Muslims.

It is the BJP which made the late A P J Abdul Kalam President of India and BJP's Muslim leaders like Sikandar Bhakt, Najma Heptulla and M J Akbar held important positions, she said.

The budget has been increased for Maulana Azad Urdu University in Hyderabad and for madrassas in Uttar Pradesh under a BJP government, she claimed.

Having studied in government schools and colleges, Shahezadi said, she understands poverty, public issues and the issues concerning Muslim women.

She thanked BJP's leadership for making her the candidate though she does not have money power.

"If there is any party which encourages youth, it is BJP. It is BJP which encourages Muslims also. Because, I am the example," she said.

BJP's Telangana unit president K Laxman said Shahezadi can expose the "misdeeds of AIMIM and how they are exploiting poor Muslims."

Shahezadi hailed Modi government's decision on triple talaq issue and she wants to work for the empowerment of Muslim women, he said.

Laxman said she was keen on contesting from Chandrayangutta which the party considered and decided to field her from the segment.
First Published on Nov 3, 2018 05:40 pm

tags #India #Politics

