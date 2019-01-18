App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 18, 2019 07:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP eyes all 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh

"The BJP is going to win all 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh," Dev, the BJP in-charge for general elections in the state, told reporters here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Uttar Pradesh Minister and BJP leader Swatantra Singh Dev on Friday claimed his party would win all the 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh, where the saffron outfit lost power last year after a 15-year rule.

He also accused the Congress of putting hurdles in the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"The BJP is going to win all 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh," Dev, the BJP in-charge for general elections in the state, told reporters here.

The BJP had won 26 Lok Sabha seats in the 2014 polls and the remaining three went to the Congress.

Asked about the Ayodhya issue, the UP minister said, "Only Congressmen are putting hurdles in the construction of Ram temple."

He said Congress leaders were raising objections in the Supreme Court in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, thus delaying its hearing.

Dev is here to finalise the party's strategy for the general elections in Madhya Pradesh.

He said development of all will be the main poll plank of the BJP in the upcoming general elections.
First Published on Jan 18, 2019 07:37 pm

tags #BJP #India #Lok Sabha #Madhya Pradesh #Politics #Swatantra Singh Dev #Uttar Pradesh

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.