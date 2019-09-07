BJP enrolls over 10 lakh new members in Kerala, says party chief

Over 10 lakh people have joined the BJP in Kerala, taking the total number of members in the saffron party to 25 lakh.

The party has enrolled more than 10 lakh new members during the first phase of its membership drive that came to a close on August 30, BJP state chief P S Sreedharan Pillai said in a statement.

Among the 10 lakh new entrants, one lakh had joined the BJP on their own without waiting for the the party leaders and workers to approach them as part of the campaign.

While 6.25 lakh people gained the membership through the 'missed call' drive, over four lakh people received the membership by filling application forms.

"With 10 lakh new members, the total number of members has increased from the existing 15 lakh to over 25 lakh now," he said.

The saffron party leader claimed that the membership campaign had received good response from the people belonging to minority, backward and Dalit communities and other marginalised groups.

Several prominent personalities including the grandson of Bafakhy Thangal, one of the founding leaders of the Indian Union Muslim Leagueand former vice chancellor of Calicut University, had joined the BJP during the period, he said.

The 'flow' of people from various walks of life to the saffron party was an indication of the changing mindset of the Keralites, he added. A large number of people, who have newly joined BJP, had once actively worked with the ruling CPI(M) or the opposition Congress.

"The membership campaign has indicated that the BJP would be able to break the agendas set by both the Congress-led UDF and the CPI(M)-led LDF. Both the fronts are trying to make political gains by instilling fear in the minds of minorities about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sangh Parivar," the BJP leader alleged.