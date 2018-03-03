BJP emerging as alternative to Trinamool Congress: Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh today claimed that the party is emerging as an alternative to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the state as the Congress and the CPI(M) have failed to put up a resistance against the misrule of the ruling party.

He claimed that TMC after returning to power in the 2016 it has lost control over the administration, unions and its local leaders.

There are violent clashes in various educational institutions in the state, he said adding "TMC workers are now fighting each other over money, soon they will fight for election tickets.

"Congress and CPI-M workers are moving towards BJP as the two parties have failed to put up a resistance against TMC's misrule. That is why BJP is emerging as an alternative to TMC," he said.

Workers from Congress and CPI-M are joining BJP everyday across the state, Ghosh claimed.

If the state election commission (SEC) ensures free and fair election then BJP will win most of the rural bodies in the panchayat polls slated to be held this year, he said.

Apprehending violence before the panchayat poll, Ghosh said BJP will pitch for online submission of nomination forms for the rural polls.

He alleged that TMC leaders in rural areas have already started terrorising BJP supporters by threatening them not to file nomination for the panchayat poll, which is yet to be announced.

Ghosh said it is the duty of the West Bengal State Election Commission (WBSEC) to ensure that candidates of opposition parties file their nomination papers without fear.