App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2019 09:01 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP election committee holds meeting to finalise Haryana, Maharashtra candidates

The party's top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, its chief Amit Shah and working president J P Nadda, deliberated for several hours with other CEC members and leaders from the two states to finalise names of candidates.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Central Election Committee of the BJP held a meeting to finalise its candidates for the assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra, with sources indicating that the party's seat-sharing arrangement with the Shiv Sena in the western state will be announced in a day or two.

The party's top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, its chief Amit Shah and working president J P Nadda, deliberated for several hours with other CEC members and leaders from the two states to finalise names of candidates.

Sources said Modi was felicitated for his "successful" trip to the US.

Close

The prime minister returned to Delhi on Saturday night from his trip to the US where he addressed the UN General Assembly and several events, including the "Howdy Modi!" diaspora gathering.

related news

Asked about the delay in announcement on allocation of seats in Maharashtra with the Sena and some smaller allies, a party leader said the announcement may be made on Tuesday.

The Shiv Sena may field candidates for around 120-125 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, he said.

Both Maharashtra and Haryana are going to polls on October 21. The last day for filing of nomination is October 4.

Manohar Lal Khattar and Devendra Fadnavis, the chief ministers of Haryana and Maharashtra respectively, remain the face of the BJP in the polls with the party confident of retaining power riding on the back of Modi's popularity, "public support" to the Centre's decision to abrogate special status to Jammu and Kashmir and the achievements of its state governments.

In Haryana, former Indian Hockey team captain Sandeep Singh, Olympic bronze medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt and woman grappler Babita Phogat, who recently joined the BJP, are likely to be fielded by the party in the elections, sources said.

Khattar is expected to contest from Karnal, a seat from where he had won in 2014.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 30, 2019 08:32 am

tags #India #Politics

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.