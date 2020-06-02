BJP distributes booklet listing govt's achievements to party spokespersons: Report

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a booklet to all the party spokespersons, listing 21 "talking points" and the importance of "timely lockdown" in view of the coronavirus outbreak which "saved thousands of lives", The Economic Times has reported.

The booklet also refers to the steps taken by the BJP-ruled central government to help migrant workers and build a self-reliant India by promoting swadeshi goods.

According to the report, the booklet, which was sent to its spokespersons over the weekend, talks about how the government and PM Modi's approach to handling the coronavirus outbreak in India have been "pro-active and alert".

Due to the lockdown, according to the booklet, the infection spread in India was reduced by "60 percent and its recovery rate in India currently is more than 43 percent".

Amidst criticism from certain quarters and opposition parties regarding the government's handling of the migrant exodus, the booklet, according to the report, states that the government aided more than 52 lakh migrant workers to reach their native places in 25 days by arranging 3,840 special trains.

"It was due to the lockdown that while 62 people per 1 lakh are infected in the world, in India the figure stands at 7.9," the booklet says.

With the Modi government completing its first year in the second term, the booklet also has listed 21 points and five "facts" that spokespersons need to put across. These, in particular, relate to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), abolition of Article 370 and construction of Ram Temple.

According to a BJP leader who spoke to the newspaper, this will help party members stay motivated and defend decisions taken by the government regarding the lockdown and the economic package.



