App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 05:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP distorting history to create rift among masses: Mamata Banerjee

"Those trying to distort our secular history should know that the people of Bengal will neither encourage nor allow divisive politics," the chief minister said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused the BJP of trying to "distort" the country's history to create a rift among the masses on religious lines. India's history and culture do not promote "sectarianism or bigotry", she asserted while addressing a public programme here.

"Those trying to distort our secular history should know that the people of Bengal will neither encourage nor allow divisive politics," the chief minister said.

Banerjee also lashed out at the BJP-led government in Assam and the Centre for leaving out names of 40 lakh people from the 'complete draft' of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"In Assam, they (BJP) are trying to drive out 40 lakh people, including Bengalis, by omitting their names from the NRC draft.

related news

"There had been reports of suicides by people who found their names missing from the draft. I wonder what will their counterpart (BJP Bengal unit) here will have to say about this" she asked.

Drawing parallels between the NRC exercise and exodus of Bihari migrants from Gujarat, Banerjee said both the BJP-ruled states are trying to divide people on the basis of caste, creed, race and religion.

"While they are driving away Bengalis in Assam, they are also ousting Biharis from Gujarat.The Constitution of our country teaches us to treat everybody equally. We cannot differentiate between people on the basis of caste, creed and religion," she said.

The rape of a 14-month-old girl in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district on September 28 and the subsequent arrest of a labourer from Bihar for the crime led to sporadic incidents of violence against Hindi-speaking people in the western state.

More than 60,000 Hindi-speaking migrant labourers have fled the state.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo alleged that the BJP had no regard for Gandhian principles.

"Let us not forget Mahatma Gandhi's principles. Gandhiji had observed fast at the Beleghata area of Kolkata to stop religious riots.Let us not allow those who want to change the history of the country, the history of Gandhiji, to succeed," she appealed to the masses.

Talking about distribution of land right documents in Cooch Behar, Banerjee claimed her government was working hard to give beneficiaries their due.

Bangladesh and India exchanged 162 "adversely held" enclaves on Aug 1, 2015, at the stroke of midnight, ending one of the world's most complex border disputes that had lingered on for seven decades.

A total of 111 Indian enclaves, spread across 17,160 acres, became a part of Bangladesh territory and similarly, 51 Bangladeshi enclaves, covering 7,110 acres, joined India.

All Indian enclaves were located in Cooch Behar.

The enclave residents were allowed to either reside at their present location or move to the other country.

The chief minister, while chairing an administrative meeting Monday, had asked the district officials to speed up the process of handing over land documents to enclave dwellers.

If necessary, an ordinance would be issued to speed up the process, she had said.

Slamming the Centre for allegedly spending more on advertisements, less on development programmes, Banerjee said the NDA government should take a cue about running projects and schemes from Bengal.

"In Bengal, we have allocated nearly 6,000 crores for various development schemes... Our schemes have been universally acclaimed. You (BJP) should learn from us," she said.
First Published on Oct 30, 2018 05:27 pm

tags #BJP #India #Mamata Banerjee #Politics

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

OnePlus 6T India launch today: Where to watch livestream, specifications, offers, all you need to know

OnePlus 6T India launch today: Where to watch livestream, specifications, offers, all you need to know

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.