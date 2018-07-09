BJP devises south India strategy for 2019: A look at the scenario in 5 states

Amit Shah will be in Chennai on July 9 to discuss the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) strategy in the state. The BJP president will address 10,000 booth-level committee members from Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman and Nicobar island.

The move is part of the BJP's strategy it would implement in southern Indian states ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

BJP leaders are forming constituency-wise strategies for the 2019 election, The Times of India reported.

Shah had visited Kerala last week, where the party has been trying to control internal power struggles and the party's Kerala president post has been lying vacant for two months.

BJP's presence in eastern states and the south could compensate for the party's losses in the north, a BJP leader from Karnataka was quoted as saying by Mint.

BJP currently holds 21 Lok Sabha seats of the 129 seats from five southern states.

Tamil Nadu has the largest number of Lok Sabha seats among southern states.

BJP national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao recently called Coimbatore a "hotspot". The party's image has not been positive for the past couple of years, with the DMK and other opposition parties trying to brand BJP as anti-Tamil.

"As we attempt to build the party from scratch, it is equally important for us to shed our negative image," a senior Tamil Nadu BJP leader told Mint.

In Karnataka, the BJP has 17 Lok Sabha seats and failed to get a clear majority in the recent assembly election and Congress and JD(S) formed a post-poll alliance to form the government.

The party struggled to hold onto the Lingayat vote despite fielding Lingayat strongman BS Yeddyurappa as chief ministerial candidate.

In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the BJP will keep their eyes on 2019 and the state assembly election.

Chandarababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) severed ties with the BJP earlier this year. TDP rival YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), led by Jaganmohan Reddy, has so far not announced a pre-poll alliance with the BJP. But YSRCP could be a crucial ally for the BJP in 2019.

In Telangana, the BJP is highly unlikely to form an alliance with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and may go solo.

TRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao has, for the past few months, been working on a non-Congress, non-BJP front for 2019.