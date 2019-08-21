BJP destroying social harmony, economic growth in this environment not possible: Sitaram Yechury

Accusing the BJP of injecting "venom" into society and forwarding the RSS' "fascist agenda", CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on August 21 said economic growth could not happen in this environment.

Continuing his attack on the BJP over lack of jobs and the state of the economy, Yechury in a series of tweets said the government was not addressing the issues plaguing the country.

"If you work actively to destroy social harmony and inject venom into society as the BJP has done, there is no chance of any jobs being available for there shall not be any economic growth in such an environment.