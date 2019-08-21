App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2019 11:41 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP destroying social harmony, economic growth in this environment not possible: Sitaram Yechury

Continuing his attack on the BJP over lack of jobs and the state of the economy, Yechury in a series of tweets said the government was not addressing the issues plaguing the country.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Accusing the BJP of injecting "venom" into society and forwarding the RSS' "fascist agenda", CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on August 21 said economic growth could not happen in this environment.

Continuing his attack on the BJP over lack of jobs and the state of the economy, Yechury in a series of tweets said the government was not addressing the issues plaguing the country.

"If you work actively to destroy social harmony and inject venom into society as the BJP has done, there is no chance of any jobs being available for there shall not be any economic growth in such an environment.

Close
"Unemployment is at its highest in 50 years. Ironically, instead of tackling urgently the tumbling economy, the large-scale closures, and the laying off of jobs, dealing with the livelihoods of crores of people, the intention of this govt is to carry forward RSS' fascistic agenda," he said.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 21, 2019 11:32 am

tags #India #Politics

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.