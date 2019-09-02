App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2019 08:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP demands waiving of mobile bills for service suspension period in J&K

"We urge the government of India to waive the prepaid and postpaid bills of mobile telephone services that have been put on suspension since August 5 in Jammu and Kashmir after the nullification of Articles 370," BJP state in-charge IT & Social Media Jaidev Rajwal told reporters.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP on Monday demanded waiving of the cell phone bills in the state for the period the mobile telephony service has been suspended.

"We urge the government of India to waive the prepaid and postpaid bills of mobile telephone services that have been put on suspension since August 5 in Jammu and Kashmir after the nullification of Articles 370," BJP state in-charge IT & Social Media Jaidev Rajwal told reporters.

The mobile internet services have been withdrawn in the state, while the mobile telephone service has been completely blocked in Srinagar region, he said.

First Published on Sep 2, 2019 08:15 pm

tags #BJP #Current Affairs #India #Jammu and Kashmir #Politics

