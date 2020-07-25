App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Moneycontrol Pro's Introductory subscription offer: 3 years @ Rs 1999. Use code PRO3YEAR
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2020 08:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BJP delegation meets Rajasthan governor, says Congress has created 'atmosphere of anarchy' in state

Mentioning the chief minister's statement about people surrounding the Raj Bhawan over Mishra not summoning a session of the state assembly, the BJP said it was an attempt to "terrorise" the governor's office.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A delegation of the opposition BJP met Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday and accused Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the ruling Congress of creating an "atmosphere of anarchy" in the state.

Mentioning the chief minister's statement about people surrounding the Raj Bhawan over Mishra not summoning a session of the state assembly, the BJP said it was an attempt to "terrorise" the governor's office.

Gehlot and several Congress MLAs staged a sit-in at the Raj Bhawan here on Friday to press for an assembly session.

Close

Earlier in the day, Gehlot had claimed that the governor is facing pressure "from above" to stall the assembly from meeting, hinting at the alleged involvement of the BJP government at the Centre in the tussle for power in the state.

related news

Led by party state president Satish Poonia, the 15-member BJP delegation handed over a memorandum to the governor.

It said the sit-in and slogan shouting by Congress MLAs were also attempts to "terrorise constitutional institutions".

"The drama which happened yesterday in the name of constitutional right was unfortunate. The note which was sent by the government to the governor for calling the assembly session had no agenda," Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly Gulab Chand Kataria told reporters after the meeting.

He said demonstrations held by the Congress on Saturday against the BJP were the ruling party's way to build pressure on the governor to call an assembly session.

"It is the right of the cabinet to send a note to the governor for calling an assembly session but creating pressure to get it done immediately is the peak of violation of constitutional values," he added.

The Congress ended its sit-in after five hours after getting an assurance from the governor that he will go by the constitutional provisions on summoning an assembly session.

Kataria also demanded Gehlot's resignation.

Asked if the BJP had sought President's rule in the state, he said no such demand was raised.

Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore asked what was the urgency to convene an assembly session at a time when there are nearly 35,000 COVID-19 cases in the state.

"They have created an atmosphere of anarchy in the state," he said.

He said the BJP did not seek a floor test in the assembly.

The BJP also discussed with the governor the spread of coronavirus in the state, Poonia said.

"We gave the memorandum to the governor and said that there is a need to control the spread of coronavirus," he said.

(With PTI inputs)
First Published on Jul 25, 2020 07:59 pm

tags #India #Politics

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.