App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 18, 2019 08:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP defers West Bengal campaign, Amit Shah to address rally on January 22

"As he (Shah) is not well, we have decided to change dates (of the rallies) so that he can attend them. There has been change in dates. Amit Shah will address the first rally on January 22 in Malda," Dilip Ghosh, president of the West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The scheduled rallies of BJP in West Bengal has been deferred by two days to January 22 owing to its national president Amit Shah's ill health, party officials said on Friday.

"As he (Shah) is not well, we have decided to change dates (of the rallies) so that he can attend them. There has been change in dates. Amit Shah will address the first rally on January 22 in Malda," Dilip Ghosh, president of the West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party said.

Shah, who has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, with swine flu, is doing well and will be discharged in a day or two, the party had said Thursday.

On January 23, Shah will address two rallies at Suri in Birbhum district and Jhargram district. On January 24, he will address rallies at Krishnanagar in Nadia district and Jaynagar in South 24 Parganas district, Ghosh said.

related news

The BJP has identified West Bengal as a priority state for the upcoming general elections and Shah has set a target of winning 22 of the state's 42 Lok Sabha seats.

The party is also looking to host a few rallies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi although the dates have not been confirmed yet, Ghosh said.

In the last few years, the BJP has emerged as the main opposition in the state with a commendable show in rural polls and by-elections.

Shah's rally will come just days after TMC's mega opposition rally.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday had asked the West Bengal government to allow proposed public meetings and rallies of the BJP under its "Ganatantra Bachao Yatra".

In a show of strength ahead of the national polls, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has organised a massive rally in Kolkata on January 19, which is likely to see participation of lakhs. Leaders of all major opposition parties have been invited to the rally to be held at the Brigade Parade ground in the heart of the city.
First Published on Jan 18, 2019 08:18 pm

tags #Amit Shah #BJP #India #Politics #west bengal

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.