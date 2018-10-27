App
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2018 06:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP dares Mizoram CM to file complaint with EC

The Mizoram unit of the BJP on Saturday dared Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla to submit a complaint to the Election Commission regarding his allegations that the party is stashing away money in the headquarters of a central paramilitary force for poaching legislators after the state assembly elections.

BJP General Secretary Vanlal Hmuaka in a statement accused Lal Thanhawla of tarnishing the image of the paramilitary forces by making "baseless and false allegations."

The chief minister, while addressing Congress workers here on Friday, had alleged that the BJP would poach legislators after the state assembly polls.

"I do not know exactly where, but the BJP has been stashing money in the headquarters of the Central Reserve Police Force or the Assam Rifles to use it for buying elected legislators after the election," Lal Thanhawla was quoted as saying in a state PCC statement.
First Published on Oct 27, 2018 05:35 pm

tags #India #Politics

