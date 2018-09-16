App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2018 08:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP dares Congress to announce support for Ram temple

The dare comes days after Congress leader Digvijay Singh said the party will construct "Ram Path" in Madhya Pradesh if voted to power.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Days after Congress leader Digvijay Singh said the party will construct "Ram Path" in Madhya Pradesh if voted to power, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has dared him to announce support in Parliament to the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

BJP national vice-president Prabhat Jha told PTI Bhasha the Congress' love for Lord Ram is just for the sake of elections.

"Digvijay Singh is himself a member of the Rajya Sabha and senior leader of the Congress. Instead of talking about non-issues, he should promise support in Parliament to the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya," he said.

Jha said the Ram temple issue is sub-judice and the court will decide on it, but Muslims and Hindus can also resolve the matter mutually.

He said the government has started work on the Ramayan Circuit project, estimated to come up at a cost of Rs 266 crore.
First Published on Sep 16, 2018 08:20 pm

tags #Assembly Polls 2018 #BJP #Congress #Madhya Pradesh #Madhya Pradesh Polls 2018

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.