BJP culture wing prints posters demanding justice for Sushant Singh Rajput as Bihar election nears

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls, the art and culture wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released posters seeking justice for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide at his home in Mumbai in June.

According to a report by the Indian Express, even as the saffron party has denied that the superstar's death is an election issue, the party's cultural wing has printed posters and stickers and has also taken out protest marches demanding justice for Rajput.

The posters, according to the newspaper, read, "Na bhule hain, na bhulne denge" (We haven't forgotten, nor will we let anyone forget Sushant). The culture wing, however, has said that they have been running online and offline campaigns for the actor ever since his death, and that this is not a "political" but an "emotional issue".

"We have also got 30,000 masks with the same message and have been distributing it for sometime now. We had also been conducting meetings in Patna in groups in July first week. It is just a coincidence that some people noticed the stickers and are attributing political motives to it," said art and culture wing convenor Varun Kumar Singh.

Singh told the newspaper that a video on the actor's life and work, divided into two parts, will also be released on social media soon.

"We have been part of ‘justice for Sushant’ campaign since the beginning and had been instrumental in getting top BJP leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad, Sushil Kumar Modi and Ram Kripal Yadav meet Sushant’s father in July," Singh said.

The culture wing of the party, according to the report, has also printed 25,000 car stickers and has been distributing them since July.