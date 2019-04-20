BJP flayed for fielding Sadhvi Pragya as candidate

Strongly criticising the BJP for fielding Malegaon blast accused Pragya Singh Thakur from Bhopal for the Lok Sabha election, Congress spokesman A Vinayaraj said on April 20 the ruling party's view on terrorism stands exposed with the decision.

Addressing reporters here, Vinayaraj condemned Thakurs statement on anti-terrorist squad chief Hemang Karkare who was killed in action during the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

BJP, which speaks loudly about nationalism, has shown its true colours by choosing a candidate accused in a case linked to terrorism.

No BJP leader, including the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had uttered a single world against her statement that Karkare met his fate on her curse after she was allegedly tortured in custody.

Vinayaraj said Thakur should not be allowed to contest from any constituency in the country if the BJP is concerned about the safety of the nation.

The Prime Minister should take strict action against Thakur if he has any respect for martyrs, he said.