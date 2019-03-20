BJP critic Yashwant Sinha gives 'unsolicited advice' to Rahul Gandhi. Here's what he said

Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha on March 19 tweeted some “unsolicited advice” to Congress president Rahul Gandhi and leaders of all Opposition parties: Stop bickering over forging alliances ahead of the upcoming general elections.



Unsolicited advice to Rahul Gandhi," pl finalise your alliances in Bihar, Jharkhand, Delhi and elsewhere today. It is already too late.

— Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) March 19, 2019

A strong critic of the ruling BJP, Sinha's “advice” to Rahul Gandhi was to finalise his alliances in “Bihar Jharkhand, Delhi and elsewhere” at the earliest.

The Congress is yet to take a decision on alliances in the three states which consist of a total of 61 Lok Sabha seats.

In Bihar, the Congress is still mulling over a seat-sharing agreement with ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which is a part of the Grand Alliance. The leaders of the alliance are said to have held a few rounds of talks but haven’t reached a consensus due to the Grand Old Party reportedly insisting on fighting from 11 on 40 parliamentary seats in Bihar.

In Yashwant Sinha’s home state Jharkhand, the Congress is in alliance with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) and the RJD. The parties have finalized a broad agreement, however, the number of seats haven’t been officially announced. The Congress is likely to contest from seven on 14 seats in Jharkhand.

In Delhi, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are stuck in political limbo, with both parties indecisive on seat sharing in Delhi. NCP chief Sharad Pawar is said to hold parleys with both leaders in order to arrive to a consensus.

The veteran leader also asked leaders of Opposition parties to “stop speaking against each other in public” and “sort out differences privately”.



Unsolicited advice to all leaders of opposition parties, "stop speaking against each other in public. Sort out your differences privately." — Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) March 19, 2019

The statement comes in the wake of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati reprimanding the Congress after the party said they left seven seats in Uttar Pradesh for the SP-BSP alliance.

Later, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav also reiterated Mayawati’s sentiment despite making statements in the past that clearly indicated Congress support to the alliance.

Later, Congress UP general secretary Priyanka Gandhi clarified on the matter, saying there was no reason to get angry as both parties shared the common goal of defeating the BJP.