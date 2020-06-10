App
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 07:11 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP creating 'confusion' about numbers for Rajya Sabha polls: Sachin Pilot

"The voter understands who has the majority. If anyone wants to create confusion, it has no meaning. We all know who has the majority. There is no need to worry," Pilot told reporters here.

PTI

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot accused the BJP of creating "confusion" about which party has the majority as far as Rajya Sabha polls in the state is concerned.

"The voter understands who has the majority. If anyone wants to create confusion, it has no meaning. We all know who has the majority. There is no need to worry," Pilot told reporters here.

He said when the Congress was in opposition, it had supported an independent candidate in the RS elections and polls were held.

Close

"This time, the BJP has fielded another candidate so that an unopposed election is not held. I believe that nothing is going to happen by spreading confusion," he said.

related news

The biennial elections for the three Rajya Sabha seats from Rajasthan are scheduled for June 19.

The Congress has nominated KC Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi as its candidates while the BJP had fielded Rajendra Gehlot.

However, the BJP sprang a surprise when it also fielded Onkar Singh Lakhawat, who filed his nomination papers on the last day.

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 07:01 am

