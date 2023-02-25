 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BJP councillors inflicted life-threatening attack on me: Delhi mayor Shelly Oberoi; files police complaint

PTI
Feb 25, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST

At a press conference in New Delhi, she alleged that her colleague Ashu Thakur was also attacked by another BJP councillor.

Hours after the municipal House was rocked by fresh clashes between the councillors of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Friday alleged that a few members of the saffron party inflicted life-threatening attack on her.

Earlier, the mayor adjourned the House and announced that the election to six members of the standing committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held afresh at 11am on February 27.

AAP MLA Atishi alleged Thakur was held by her scarf and dragged from the dais to one of the exit gates of the House. Later, Atishi, Oberoi and other AAP leaders lodged a complaint against BJP councillors at the Kamla Market Police Station.