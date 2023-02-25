BJP councillors inflicted life-threatening attack on me: Delhi mayor Shelly Oberoi; files police complaint

Hours after the municipal House was rocked by fresh clashes between the councillors of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Friday alleged that a few members of the saffron party inflicted life-threatening attack on her.

At a press conference in New Delhi, she alleged that her colleague Ashu Thakur was also attacked by another BJP councillor.

Earlier, the mayor adjourned the House and announced that the election to six members of the standing committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held afresh at 11am on February 27.

AAP MLA Atishi alleged Thakur was held by her scarf and dragged from the dais to one of the exit gates of the House. Later, Atishi, Oberoi and other AAP leaders lodged a complaint against BJP councillors at the Kamla Market Police Station.

"I came to the police station to file a complaint against them (BJP councillors) and asked the police to provide me police protection," Oberoi told reporters. Unprecedented scenes of uproar and clashes were witnessed in the House after Oberoi declared that one vote cast during the election to the standing committee of MCD on Friday was "invalid".

Ruckus erupts in MCD House over standing committee poll results, councillor collapses Oberoi had barely started to announce the results when the ruckus began. One councillor even ripped off the mayor’s mike on the dais. “When I was announcing the standing committee election result, they (BJP councillors) pushed my chair and attacked me. BJP councillors Ravi Negi, Arjun Marwah, Chandan Choudhary and others inflicted life-threatening attack on me… Chaudhary dragged my chair and pushed me. I ran for my life,” she alleged. “They created a ruckus and came up on stage to attack me. I thank female civil defence personnel for saving me. BJP members physically assaulted AAP female members. The BJP accept your defeat,” she said. It was the third day of commotion in the House. She also alleged that the BJP “deliberately” created a ruckus for over 2.5 months to stall the MCD meeting and run the house unconstitutionally.

