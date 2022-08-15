BJP core committee in Bihar to meet in Delhi on Tuesday

Representative image

A meeting of the BJP core committee in Bihar is likely to take place in the presence of its national president J P Nadda in New Delhi on Tuesday, a senior party leader said here on Monday. The proposed meeting has been convened to discuss a number of issues that have been thrown up by the political upheaval in the state.

The meeting will finalize who will be henceforth the party's leaders in the state assembly and the state legislative council and also the overall legislature party leader, said the party leader. Nadda is also likely to brief the party leaders on the strategy to be adopted henceforth by BJP in the state where it has been abruptly stripped of power and finds itself pitted against a newly-formed but potentially formidable 'Mahagathbandhan'.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had last week announced his exit from NDA, accusing BJP of trying to split his JD(U). His resignation was followed, almost immediately, by the 'Mahagathbandhan' comprising JD(U), RJD, Congress and the Left announcing their support to Kumar and his staking claim to form a new government.

The sudden development came as a huge setback to the party which had been flaunting its status as the senior partner in the ruling coalition. It had held a huge two-day function here in July end, which was attended by Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and was seen as a veritable show of strength.