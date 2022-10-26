BJP conspiring to shut AAP govt's 'Delhi ki Yogshala' programme: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday accused the BJP of ”conspiring” to shut the AAP government’s ’Delhi ki Yogshala’ programme by pressuring officials.

He said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has given his nod to continue the initiative and has sent the file to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena for approval.

Government sources had on Tuesday said Sisodia has sought an explanation from the secretary of the directorate of training and technical education for allegedly trying to ”discontinue” the ’Dilli Ki Yogshala’ programme.

The programme was announced by Kejriwal on December 13 last year for providing free-of-cost yoga instructors to the people of Delhi. Currently, 590 yoga classes are being run daily with more than 17,000 participants.

The deputy chief minister said ’Delhi ki Yogshala’ program was started around 1.5 years back where around 600 free yoga camps were conducted and about 17,000 people were provided yoga training through trained instructors.

He said of the 17,000 people, around 11,000 were those who were going through post Covid ailments and yoga helped them a lot. ”The BJP pressurised the officers and conspired to shut this programme from November 1,” Sisodia alleged in a press conference.

CM Kejriwal has said that this programme should not be closed down and has approved the Yogshala programme file, Sisodia claimed. ”We will not let this programme to shut down. The CM has approved the file and has sent it to the LG. We hope that the LG will soon grant approval for the same,” Sisodia said.