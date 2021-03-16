English
BJP, Congress release list of candidates for Puducherry assembly polls

Puducherry will vote in a single phase on April 6, along with the four other states. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Moneycontrol News
March 16, 2021 / 10:11 PM IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress on March 16 released list of candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in Puducherry.

The BJP released names of candidates for the nine seats while the Congress released names of 14 candidates for the April 6 election to the 30-member assembly in the Union Territory.

For the BJP, V Swaminathan will contest from Lawspet seat while A Namassivayam will contest from Munnadipet seat, among others. For the Congress M Vaithianathan will contest from Lawspet seat while M Kannan will contest from Indira Nagar seat.

The BJP-All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)-All India NR Congress (AINRC) coalition is contesting against the Congress-Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) coalition in the Union Territory.

The Congress-DMK alliance was victorious in 2016, with V Narayanasamy of the Congress becoming the chief minister. However, President's Rule was imposed in Puducherry following a recommendation by the Union Cabinet after a Congress-led government lost power in the Union Territory in a vote of confidence.

TAGS: #2021 assembly elections #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Puducherry assembly elections
first published: Mar 16, 2021 10:11 pm

