Last Updated : Jul 19, 2019 06:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP, Congress equally responsible for atrocities on tribals: Mayawati

The BJP supremo further claimed that the BSP had been "pressuring" the the administration to ensure justice to the Victims.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BSP president Mayawati on July 19 accused both the BJP and the Congress of continued "harassment of tribals" and demanded justice for the victims of the Sonbhadra clash in Uttar Pradesh, which left 10 people dead.

In a tweet, the BSP president said, "The Congress and BJP governments at the Centre are equally responsible for atrocities on the adivasi samaj. During the Congress rule, the adivasis were ejected from the forest and some of them became Naxalites in protest."

"Now, during the BJP rule, members of the Kol/adivasi samaj were ejected from Sonbhadra and killed. But the matter which needed to be stressed is that whoever is out of power among these two, sheds crocodile tears whenever there are cases of atrocities," she added.

"The BJP government should provide justice to the victims. This is the demand of the BSP," she added.

The BSP president's comments on the Wednesday's clash came on the day when Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi met families of the victims in Varanasi before being detained from proceeding towards Sonbhadra by the authorities.
First Published on Jul 19, 2019 06:10 pm

tags #India #Politics #Sonbhadra clash

