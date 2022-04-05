English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    BJP 'company' recovering increased cost from public: Akhilesh Yadav on rising prices

    “In today’s time of inflation, companies are recovering the increasing cost from the public but are not reducing their profits. The role of the government in a democracy is not to rule, but to make policies, which are in the public interest, so that no one can exploit and oppress the people. BJP has become a company,” Akhilesh said in a tweet in Hindi.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 05, 2022 / 12:12 PM IST
    Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav

    Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav


    Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday attacked the BJP on the issue of price rise, alleging that the saffron party has become a “company”, which is passing on “increased cost” to people without reducing profit.

    He also tagged a news report “Cost of living rises in India as companies pass on higher prices” with his tweet.

    “In today’s time of inflation, companies are recovering the increasing cost from the public but are not reducing their profits. The role of the government in a democracy is not to rule, but to make policies, which are in the public interest, so that no one can exploit and oppress the people. BJP has become a company,” Akhilesh said in a tweet in Hindi.

    Petrol and diesel prices were on Tuesday hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last two weeks to Rs 9.20 per litre.

    Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 104.61 per litre, while diesel rates have gone up to Rs 95.87, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

    This is the 13th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.

    Close
    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Akhilesh Yadav #BJP #India #Politics
    first published: Apr 5, 2022 12:14 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.