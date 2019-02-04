App
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2019 08:42 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP committed to progress of Muslims: Nitin Gadkari

A discussion is required on the various issues being faced by the minority community, he said, adding there was a need to spread education among the community.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Union minister Nitin Gadkari said the BJP was committed to ensure the progress of Muslim community though there could be a difference of opinion on some issues.

A discussion is required on the various issues being faced by the minority community, he said, adding there was a need to spread education among the community.

Gadkari was speaking on 'Muslim Issues With The Government' at a seminar organised by the Vidarbha Muslim Intellectuals Forum here.

"One thing (I am saying) from the core of my heart...my party and we are very much committed to (ensure) all type of development and progress of the Muslim community," he said.

"We do not want to discriminate against anybody on the basis of caste, creed, sex, religion and language. We may have some differences of opinion on various issues," the senior BJP leader said.

"We have to start a discussion on it, and it is (high) time, for our country, that after discussion we understood each other....we need cooperation, coordination and communication in the society...," he said.

The transport minister said he listened to what other speakers had to say at the event, adding, "I promise to think on them, and my party will think on them."

The minister also underlined the importance of education for the community.

"I am of the view that spread of education is required the most in the Muslim community, and in that women should get equal rights with men," he added.
First Published on Feb 4, 2019 08:20 am

tags #BJP #India #Muslims #Nitin Gadkari #Politics

