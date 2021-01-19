BJP chief J P Nadda poses questions for Rahul Gandhi on China, farmers and COVID-19

File image: BJP National President JP Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday hit back at Rahul Gandhi for his barb on the Modi government over national security and also targeted the Congress leader over a host of issues, including agriculture and COVID-19.

Gandhi has attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of national security after reports that China has built a village in Arunachal Pradesh.

"When will Rahul Gandhi, his dynasty and Congress stop lying on China? Can he deny that thousands of kms, including the one in Arunachal Pradesh he is referring to was gifted by none other than Pandit Nehru to the Chinese? Time and again, why does Congress surrender to China?" Nadda tweeted.

The BJP chief also accused Gandhi of "provoking and misleading" farmers and asked why did the Congress-led UPA government "stall" the Swaminathan Commission report for years and did not increase the minimum support price (MSP).

"Why did farmers remain poor for decades under Congress governments? Does he feel sympathy for farmers only in opposition?" he asked.

Nadda said now that Gandhi has returned from his "monthly vacation", he would like to ask him some questions.

"Does Rahul Gandhi have any intention to cancel the Congress party MoU with China and their Communist Party? Does he intend to return the Chinese largesse to trusts controlled by his family? Or will their policies and practices continue to be dictated by Chinese money and MoU?" the BJP chief asked.

"Rahul Gandhi spared no opportunity to demotivate the nation in the spirited fight against COVID-19. Today when India has one of the lowest cases and our scientists have come up with a vaccine, why hasn't he congratulated the scientists and lauded 130 crore Indians even once?" he asked on Twitter.

Nadda alleged that Gandhi has been spreading lies that all Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) mandis will be closed down and asked him that wasn't action against the APMC Act a part of the Congress manifesto.

Would that not have closed down mandis, he questioned the Congress leader.

"Rahul Gandhi enjoyed Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu. Why did his party ban it and insult Tamil culture when they were in power? Is he not proud of India's culture and ethos? I hope Rahul Gandhi gathers the courage to answer these questions," Nadda said.