you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 08:49 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP chief holds meeting with party general secretaries to discuss Delhi poll results

According to sources, the meeting lasted for over two hours and was attended by almost all the BJP general secretaries, besides its organisational secretary, BL Santhosh.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A day after the BJP's resounding defeat in the Delhi Assembly polls, its president JP Nadda held a meeting with the party general secretaries on Wednesday to discuss the election results.

According to sources, the meeting lasted for over two hours and was attended by almost all the BJP general secretaries, besides its organisational secretary, BL Santhosh.

A number of issues came up for discussion during the meeting, where the BJP leaders pointed out that the party's vote share had increased in the national capital and it put up a brave poll show, the sources said.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal, won 62 of the 70 Assembly seats in Delhi, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged the remaining eight seats.

Accepting the verdict, Nadda had said after the results that the saffron party would play the role of a constructive opposition.

While the AAP's poll campaign was centred around its government's welfare schemes in the last five years and Kejriwal, the BJP was relying on its trademark nationalism issue in the context of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the ongoing protest at Shaheen Bagh against the new law.

First Published on Feb 13, 2020 08:31 am

tags #BJP #Delhi polls #India #JP Nadda #Politics

