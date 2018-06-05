App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 11:51 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP chief Amit Shah to call on Uddhav Thackeray on June 6

"Amit Shah sought time to meet Uddhavji. Accordingly, an appointment of tomorrow evening has been given to him," Sena MP Sanjay Raut told PTI.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP chief Amit Shah would call on Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence here tomorrow, a move which comes days after the bickering allies contested the Palghar bypoll separately. The move is being seen as an attempt by the BJP to reach out the sulking ally which has openly criticised senior BJP leaders.

"Amit Shah sought time to meet Uddhavji. Accordingly, an appointment of tomorrow evening has been given to him," Sena MP Sanjay Raut told PTI.

He, however, questioned the need for Shah to meet Thackeray after a gap of four years.

"We showed that we can fight alone when we contested the Palghar bypoll. We may have lost, however, the message has been sent across. We received lakhs of votes (in Palghar) where we had never contested an election," Raut pointed out while talking to reporters here.

related news

In the May 28 Lok Sabha bypoll, the Sena candidate, Shrinivas Wanaga, secured 2,43,210 votes but lost to BJP's Rajendra Gavitt by a margin of 29,572 votes.

Raut said NDA allies were one after the other deserting the BJP.

There was angst against the BJP, thus the party might have started a reconciliatory measure, he said.

Asked if the Sena will continue with its stand of going solo in all the forthcoming elections, Raut said party chief Thackeray had taken a call on not forging an alliance after due considerations.

"This decision was taken keeping people's sentiments in mind. I don't think there will be any change in this stand," the Rajya Sabha member said.
First Published on Jun 5, 2018 11:40 am

tags #Amit Shah #BJP #India #Politics #Uddhav Thackeray

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.