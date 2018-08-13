BJP chief Amit Shah reiterates demand for 'one nation, one poll' in letter to Law Commission

BJP national president Amit Shah sent a letter on behalf of his party to the Law Commission of India, propelling the idea of simultaneous elections in the upcoming years.

In his letter, Amit Shah pointed out that India conducts at least five to seven state assembly elections every year in addition to local body elections; add to that Lok Sabha elections once every five years, the country is always in “election mode”.

He said when the country is perpetually in election mode, it is detrimental to progress — it exerts pressure on the public exchequer and imposition of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) ceases passage of many new policies. He added that the moment dates of elections are announced, the government focuses on implementing populist policies.

Citing the example of Maharashtra in 2016-17, when some or the other constituency was facing elections on 307 out of 365 days in a year, he invited stakeholders for an elaborate debate on the issue. He also gave the example of Indonesia, which recently implemented simultaneous elections. Other countries where simultaneous elections are conducted include Sweden, Belgium, Italy and South Africa.

In his letter, Shah noted, "In 1951-52, Lok Sabha elections were held in sync with state assembly elections. It was repeated in 1957, 1962 and 1967. In 1968 and 1969, the government was dissolved before time and since then, India has been trapped in a vicious circle of never-ending elections." He asserted that since simultaneous elections were held successfully before, they can be conducted even now.

The BJP president pointed out that expenditure for free and fair conduct of elections has only increased over the years. For instance, the central government's expenditure on general elections increased three-fold from Rs 1,115 crore in 2009 to Rs 3,870 crore in 2014. Besides, additional expenditure on election officers posted at over 9,30,000 voting centres across the country.

He said if simultaneous elections were to take place, the expenditure will be Rs 4500 crore in total, much less than individual expenditure on elections.

Allaying fears that simultaneous elections will lead to one party coming to power at the Centre, state and local level, he cited instances in the past where the electorate has chosen different parties at the Centre and State level when simultaneous elections were held.

Shah also cites broad recommendations by the BJP on the execution of the principle of simultaneous elections. The party suggests that there should be one list of voters and a common set of guidelines and that all bodies be chosen for a duration of at least five years. In case the government is dissolved earlier than that, then that particular constituency should be governed either by the Governor or the President in order to avoid fresh elections.

The letter also notes that current governments won’t be dissolved after the announcement of simultaneous elections and that all the stakeholders will unanimously decide a year in which this principle will be rolled out.

Shah asked the Law Commission to consider their request, saying even though the rollout will face short-term problems, it will be advantageous for the nation in the long run. The logistics, including EVMs, will be taken care of eventually, he adds.



We have notified Law Commission about our party’s support for simultaneous elections in country. It would reduce expenses significantly & the repetitive use of election machinery. Necessary amendments to Constitution should take place: Bhupender Yadav,BJP on #OneNationOneElection pic.twitter.com/yaFw49vBvU

— ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2018

BJP MP from Rajasthan, Bhupender Yadav, has seconded the party's stance. Here's what he said on simultaneous elections.