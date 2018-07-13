App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2018 03:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP chief Amit Shah arrives in Hyderabad to firm up Telangana poll strategy

The BJP chief was accorded a warm reception by the party's state unit after he landed at the Begumpet airport. He was scheduled to make a speech but did not do so.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP president Amit Shah arrived here today on a day-long visit to hold consultations with party leaders on the strategy for the 2019 Lok Sabha and the Telengana Assembly elections. During his visit, Shah is also likely to meet some RSS leaders, sources said.

The BJP chief was accorded a warm reception by the party's state unit after he landed at the Begumpet airport. He was scheduled to make a speech but did not do so.

Shah will give a road map to the state unit for the elections and his visit will give a boost to the party, state BJP president K Laxman had said earlier.

The legislative assembly elections in Telanagna would be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls next year.

The party currently has one Lok Sabha member (out of a total 17 seats) and five MLAs in the state.

The BJP aims to come to power in the state and also increase the tally of Lok Sabha seats to double digits, Laxman had said.

Shah is likely to meet a few prominent personalities, including star shuttler Saina Nehwal, as part of the party's 'Sampark for Samarthan' campaign.
First Published on Jul 13, 2018 03:03 pm

tags #BJP #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.