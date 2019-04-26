BJP candidates in Delhi say their party will win all seven seats with a much higher margin in 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the support of every section of the society, BJP candidates from the national capital on April 26 said and exuded confidence that they will emerge victorious on all the seven seats with a much higher margin than 2014.

Taking a jibe at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Union Minister and party's Chandni Chowk constituency candidate Harsh Vardhan said that the "pleading" done by the Delhi's ruling party for a pre-poll alliance with the Congress gives an indication that it was staring at a defeat.

Hitting out at the AAP, Ramesh Bidhuri, party's South Delhi constituency candidate said those rejected by the people were pleading for an alliance with the Congress.

"The BJP will win all seven seats with a bigger margin in 2019 than 2014," Bidhuri said.

Harsh Vardhan echoed similar reactions.

"Every section of the society, from youth to street hawkers, supports Modi. People, more than BJP workers, are eager to make Modi Prime Minister of the country again. BJP will win 2019 polls with more seats than in 2014," Vardhan said.

The party candidates were interacting with reporters at the Delhi BJP office. All candidates except Parvesh Singh Verma were present at the event.

Post BJP's victory, there will only be "rashtarvad" (nationalism), manavtavad (humanity) instead of naxalism, terrorism and regionalism, Vardhan said.

Since May 12, the day of voting, falls on a Sunday, Vardhan urged voters to pre-pone their vacation and exercise their right.