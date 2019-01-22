BJP cancels PM Modi's rally at venue used by Mamata Banerjee for Mahagathbandhan event

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on January 21 cancelled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally at the Brigade Parade ground in Kolkata, West Bengal.

The announcement came days after West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee held a mega public meeting at the venue to showcase Opposition unity ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

There is speculation that the prime minister’s rally was cancelled as it may not have attracted as many people as Banerjee’s rally. Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ witnessed footfall of around 20 lakh people, according to a report by The Indian Express.

PM Modi had held a public meeting at the venue in 2014. According to reports, his rally there on February 5, 2014 attracted 50,000 people, which was much less than what Banerjee's rally had attracted earlier that year. For the 2014 rally, the BJP was reportedly expecting more than five lakh people at the event.

The BJP has however claimed that the public meeting was cancelled as the prime minister would address three rallies in other locations first.

According to the BJP state unit president Dilip Ghosh, the party would be holding three rallies in various parts of the state initially and had therefore decided to call off the Brigade Parade ground rally.

"We will organise a rally at the Brigade Parade Grounds later," he added.

PM Modi will address a rally at Asansol -- represented by party Union Minister Babul Supriyo -- on the same day, Ghosh told the news agency PTI.

The BJP state unit started its Lok Sabha poll campaign in the state from January 21 with party president Amit Shah’s public meeting in Malda district. Shah will be addressing two more rallies at Jhargram and Suri in Birbhum district on January 22.