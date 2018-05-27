App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
May 27, 2018 12:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP calls Rahul Gandhi 'failed dynast'; cites political drubbing under his leadership

The BJP also tagged a visual recording of the poll losses of the Congress since Gandhi was elevated as party vice president in 2013 followed by his appointment as the party president last year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The BJP on Sunday mocked Rahul Gandhi for his report card on the Modi government's performance by citing the Congress' electoral defeats under his leadership and calling him a "failed dynast".

"Dear Rahul Gandhi, we do not know how many times irony dies when a failed dynast like you give marks to a performing government. Here is a compilation of all the glories you have brought to your party," the BJP said in a tweet.

It also tagged a visual recording of the poll losses of the Congress since Gandhi was elevated as party vice president in 2013 followed by his appointment as the party president last year.

The ruling party said the Congress has lost as many as 24 elections since then.

On the central government's fourth anniversary yesterday, Gandhi in a mock "report card" had ridiculed its performance, giving it 'F' in agriculture, foreign policy, fuel prices and job creation and 'A+' in slogan creation and self promotion.

tags #BJP #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.