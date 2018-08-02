BJP builds ground for Assam-like NRC in Bengal ahead of Amit Shah's rally; calls for survey in Delhi and Mumbai too

BJP president Amit Shah will hold a rally in Kolkata on August 11 amid clear indications from his party leaders that they will make the alleged presence of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in West Bengal a poll issue and seek an Assam-like NRC there.

With Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee holding talks in the national capital with opposition leaders to take on the BJP over the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, Shah's proposed rally underscores his intention to build the issue as a major poll plank in her state as Lok Sabha elections are barely eight months away.

A combative Shah earlier told reporters that he would definitely go to Kolkata on August 11 and dared the Mamata Banerjee government to arrest him after his party leaders claimed that the local police had yet not given permission to his event.