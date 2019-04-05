App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 11:58 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP brought peace and development to northeast: Amit Shah

The BJP is committed to take action against cross-border terrorism and to root out insurgency in the northeast, he said, insisting that political stability returned to Arunachal after the saffron party came to power.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

BJP president Amit Shah on Friday said the Narendra Modi-led government has ensured peace and development in the northeast, which was roiled by militant activities even five years ago.

The BJP is committed to take action against cross-border terrorism and to root out insurgency in the northeast, he said, insisting that political stability returned to Arunachal after the saffron party came to power.

Modi had instructed his ministers to visit the northeast states every fortnight and resolve the problems of the people in the region, Shah said.

"Five years ago, the northeast was disturbed, there was hardly any development. The BJP has brought peace to the region and paved way for its development," he claimed.

related news

"All parts of the northeast now have air and rail connectivity. In Arunachal alone, the govt has sanctioned Rs 50,000 crore for the development of roads," Shah stated.

Noting that Morarji Desai was the last prime minister who attended meetings of the Northeastern Council, Shah said forty years later, it was Modi again who attended the convention in Shillong.

From Arunachal Pradesh to Kanyakumari, Assam to Gujarat, the BJP will form government everywhere, the party's national president said, insisting that the winning streak of the party has started in this state.

"It is for the first time that BJP is fighting on all assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh. Our winning streak started in this region when three MLAs of our party were elected uncontested," he said.

Three party candidates have been elected unopposed in the state from Aalo east, Yachuli and Dirang assembly constituenies.

Election to Assembly seats and Lok Sabha constituencies will be held simultaneously in Arunachal Pradesh on April 11.
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 11:56 am

tags #Amit Shah #BJP #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #north-east #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Shazam Movie Review: It's Not Deadpool But Way Better Than What We Tho ...

Mahindra Becomes First Indian Brand to Roll Out 3 Million Tractors

Keanu Reeves Trains With Navy SEAL and Automatic Rifles for 'John Wick ...

Skullcandy Push Review: Wireless Earbuds That Sound Fine, But Far Too ...

Robert Downey Jr Giving Out Gifts to Fans, Avengers Endgame Cast As He ...

SC Refuses Urgent Listing of Plea Seeking Stay on PM Modi's Biopic Rel ...

James Hetfield Fans Respond to His Role in Netflix's Ted Bundy Biopic ...

TikTok Responds to Recent Madras High Court Request to Ban The Video A ...

IPL 2019 | Is Kohli’s Style of Leadership the Spoke in RCB’s Wheel ...

Advani breaks silence, says BJP never regarded those who disagree with ...

BJP likely to release election manifesto on Sunday

India's domestic air passenger traffic records double-digit growth in ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

Trump says US-China trade deal may be reached in four weeks

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex erases gains, turns flat, Nifty holds 11 ...

Cipla gains 3% after receiving EIR from USFDA

Jyothy Labs shares jump 5% after Macquarie initiates coverage

Shares of HFCs jump, DHFL surges over 8%

Poor attempt by Lalu to regain relevance, says Prashant Kishor after R ...

How Narendra Modi managed money: A look at the funds disbursed by Cent ...

Romeo Akbar Walter movie review: John Abraham's inconsistent spy thril ...

DGCA starts farming out flight slots unused by Jet Airways to other ca ...

Malaysia Open 2019: PV Sindhu's capitulation against unseeded Sung Ji- ...

US and China likely to finalise agreement after nine-month trade war; ...

Bengaluru’s romance with her trees, from the era of kings to present ...

Indus Waters Treaty: Partition to Cold War and drought, how India lost ...

Apple Music cuts down subscription price, individual plan now starts a ...

Jonas Brothers' Cool releases but Nick Jonas still has Priyanka Chopra ...

Angrezi Medium: Irrfan Khan starts shooting for the sequel in Udaipur, ...

Shah Rukh Khan felicitated with honorary PhD by The University of Law, ...

Will Smith dolls up the fantastic cast of Aladdin in a spectacular sur ...

Good News: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosan ...

Could Vin Diesel and James Cameron be working together on the next Ava ...

Sophie Turner reunites with Game of Thrones’ King Joffrey making Joe ...

Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s Twitter gets touchy

Rashmika Mandanna may not get the desired roles this year, predicts ga ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.