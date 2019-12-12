App
Politics
Last Updated : Dec 12, 2019 12:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP brings in discriminatory citizenship bill while celebrating Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary: Priyanka Gandhi

Tagging her mother Congress President Sonia Gandhi's strongly worded statement against the bill, which was passed in Rajya Sabha last night, Priyanka Gandhi said it is "hurting the soul of the Indian Constitution".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Lashing out at the BJP, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said the saffron party is bringing in the discriminatory citizenship bill at a time it is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi with fanfare.

Tagging her mother Congress President Sonia Gandhi's strongly worded statement against the bill, which was passed in Rajya Sabha last night, Priyanka Gandhi said it is "hurting the soul of the Indian Constitution".

"At a time when the BJP is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi with such fanfare, they are also bringing a discriminatory bill that is hurting the soul of the Constitution. The Congress will fight the divisive agenda of the BJP with all its strength," she said on Twitter.

First Published on Dec 12, 2019 12:34 pm

tags #BJP #India #Mahatma Gandhi #Politics

