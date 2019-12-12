BJP brings in discriminatory citizenship bill while celebrating Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary: Priyanka Gandhi

Lashing out at the BJP, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said the saffron party is bringing in the discriminatory citizenship bill at a time it is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi with fanfare.

Tagging her mother Congress President Sonia Gandhi's strongly worded statement against the bill, which was passed in Rajya Sabha last night, Priyanka Gandhi said it is "hurting the soul of the Indian Constitution".