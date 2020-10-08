Bihar elections 2020: BJP state leaders join LJP after being denied ticket, JD(U) says distrust 'fast building' among workers

File image: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah exchange greetings before a breakfast meeting at the state guest house, in Patna on Thursday. (PTI)

Trouble within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) camp in Bihar continues as several candidate hopefuls from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seem to have approached and will be contesting for the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), a former NDA partner which decided to break away due to "ideological differences" with Janata Dal (United).

According to a report by The Indian Express, over the past couple of days, several prominent state-level leaders of the BJP, including Rajendra Singh, Rameshwar Chourasia and Usha Vidyarthi, have joined the Chirag Paswan-led LJP. They would be contesting from Dinara, Sasaram and Paliganj constituencies.

Singh, according to reports, was in fact being considered as the BJP's Chief Ministerial candidate during the 2015 polls, when JD(U) had contested with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Singh had however lost to JD(U)'s Jay Kumar Singh.

According to the report, apart from these leaders, over a dozen others have approached the LJP to be given tickets for the Assembly segments going to polls during the second and third phases of the polls, scheduled for November 3 and 7 respectively.

Since these are leaders from BJP, which has warned of stern action against those who defy leadership and have laid to rest speculation regarding alliance trouble with JD(U), the Nitish Kumar-led party has put the onus on the saffron party.

"The onus is on BJP to keep explaining to people throughout the election that Nitish Kumar is the NDA leader and LJP is not BJP’s dummy. Distrust is fast building up among our workers. If BJP workers are found helping the LJP or even becoming passive, our workers would also become passive towards helping BJP candidates in other constituencies," a JD(U) leader told the newspaper.

"BJP would never want NDA to lose power in Bihar. It has to send a stern message to its workers — maybe joint rallies by senior NDA leaders could clear the confusion," the leader added when asked about speculations that BJP is trying to hurt the JD(U)'s prospects.