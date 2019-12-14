App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 14, 2019 07:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP best at dividing people: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Addressing the Congress' 'Bharat Bachao' (Save India) rally here on the range of issues, including the poor state of economy and the amended citizenship act, he accused the central government of ignoring the plight of farmers across the country.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter.com/@Bhupesh_Baghel
Image: Twitter.com/@Bhupesh_Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on December 14 alleged that the BJP was "best at dividing people of the country".

Addressing the Congress' 'Bharat Bachao' (Save India) rally here on the range of issues, including the poor state of economy and the amended citizenship act, he accused the central government of ignoring the plight of farmers across the country.

"The BJP wants to destroy (burn) the country whereas the Congress knows how to sacrifice lives for the sake of the country," the state government said in a statement, quoting the chief minister.

Close

He alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party was "best at dividing people".

related news

Addressing the Congress' rally at Ramlila Maidan here, the chief minister said, "We have to make people realise that Congress is the only option and Rahul Gandhi is the leader."

Baghel alleged that the Centre was not providing GST compensation to the Chhattisgarh government.

Referring to demonetisation, he claimed that over 125 people died while standing in bank queues.

The chief minister alleged that the Centre was not letting him purchase the paddy from farmers at minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2,500.

He said Chhattisgarh is the only state where farmers have been given MSP of Rs 2,500 as a result no farmer committed suicide there in last one year.

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 14, 2019 07:00 pm

tags #BJP #Chattisgarh #Congress #Politics #rally

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.