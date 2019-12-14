BJP best at dividing people: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on December 14 alleged that the BJP was "best at dividing people of the country".

Addressing the Congress' 'Bharat Bachao' (Save India) rally here on the range of issues, including the poor state of economy and the amended citizenship act, he accused the central government of ignoring the plight of farmers across the country.

"The BJP wants to destroy (burn) the country whereas the Congress knows how to sacrifice lives for the sake of the country," the state government said in a statement, quoting the chief minister.

He alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party was "best at dividing people".

Addressing the Congress' rally at Ramlila Maidan here, the chief minister said, "We have to make people realise that Congress is the only option and Rahul Gandhi is the leader."

Baghel alleged that the Centre was not providing GST compensation to the Chhattisgarh government.

Referring to demonetisation, he claimed that over 125 people died while standing in bank queues.

The chief minister alleged that the Centre was not letting him purchase the paddy from farmers at minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2,500.