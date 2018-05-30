App
Last Updated : May 30, 2018 11:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BJP begins 'Sampark for Samarthan' campaign with eye on 2019 polls

Union ministers, chief ministers and party workers are expected to meet around one lakh imminent citizens and tell them about Modi government’s achievements in the last four years

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a bid to garner support for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday started its ‘Sampark for Samarthan’ (Contact for support) campaign.

According to the plan union ministers, chief ministers and senior leaders of the saffron party will be meeting around one lakh imminent citizens of the country in the next 15 days to get their support.

The BJP leaders will be meeting imminent citizens to generate awareness about the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's four-year achievements.

BJP national president Amit Shah began the campaign on Tuesday when he met former Army chief, General Dalbir Singh Suhag.

Shah then went to the residence of constitutional expert Subhash Kashyap and discussed the Central government's welfare programmes with him. Shah is expected to meet at least 50 individuals personally during this campaign.

According to a report by The Economic Times, the list is still being prepared and the party was not clear about which leader would meet whom.

No union minister or party office bearer in the party was aware of who they were supposed to meet as part of the campaign, the report suggests.

Around 4,000 party leaders, ranging from union ministers to mayors, will each be meeting 25 eminent people from various fields such as education, medicine, engineering, defence, arts, science artists, sports till June 11, the report adds.
First Published on May 30, 2018 11:34 am

