BJP banking on Modi's popularity as it has nothing to show: Himachal Cong president

Representative image.

The ruling BJP is banking on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to win the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls as it did nothing for people’s welfare, said state Congress president Pratibha Singh on Tuesday here.

Had the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government carried out development works, it would not have taken the support of PM Modi for all things, especially to seek votes for the Vidhan Sabha elections, she said.

Addressing a workers’ conference, she claimed that the days of the BJP government in the state are numbered as people are highly upset with its dismal performance.

Reacting to Union minister Anurag Thakur’s statement that the Congress did not want development, Singh said her party will make the public aware about the works done by its previous governments.

She expressed optimism that the Congress would form its government in the state in the upcoming Assembly polls. It was after a long time that all senior leaders of the party shared the stage and gave a clarion call to people to side with the Congress and reject the BJP in the coming elections.

The leaders said the party is united and decisions of the Congress high command will be final.