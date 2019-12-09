App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 09, 2019 11:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BJP bags the first seat in Assembly bypolls in Karnataka

Hebbar defeated Congress' Bhimanna Naik by a margin of over 31,000 votes, poll officials said, adding that official announcement was awaited

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File Pic: BS Yeddyurappa & other Karnataka BJP MLAs in the Karnataka Assembly.
File Pic: BS Yeddyurappa & other Karnataka BJP MLAs in the Karnataka Assembly.

BJP's Yellapur candidate, Arabail Shivaram Hebbar, became the first candidate to register a victory in the bypolls to 15 assembly constituencies in Karnataka, for which the counting is underway on December 9.

Hebbar defeated Congress' Bhimanna Naik by a margin of over 31,000 votes, poll officials said, adding that official announcement was awaited.

A two-time Congress MLA from Yellapur, Hebbar was among 13 disqualified MLA whom the BJP had given ticket to contest the bypoll as party candidate.

The bypolls were held to fill vacancies caused by the disqualification of 17 rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs, whose revolt led to the collapse of the H D Kumaraswamy-led coalition government in July and paved the way for BJP to come to power.

The BJP needs to win at least six of the 15 seats to remain in majority in the 225-member assembly including the Speaker, who has a casting vote), which would still have two vacant seats - Maski and R R Nagar.

In the assembly with the current strength of 208 after disqualifications, the BJP has 105 MLAs (including an independent), the Congress 66 and the JD(S) has 34 MLAs. There is also one BSP member, a nominated member and the Speaker.

Twelve of the 15 seats were held by the Congress and three by JD(S).

The outcome of the bypoll, which recorded 67.91 percent polling, is crucial for the survival of the BJP government.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published on Dec 9, 2019 11:34 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Karnataka bypolls #Politics

