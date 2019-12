BJP bags 4 seats in Karnataka bypolls; on course to retain majority

The ruling BJP on Monday bagged four seats and was leading in eight others as the B S Yediyurappa-led government appeared on course to sweep the bypolls in 15 constituencies and retain a majority.

The opposition Congress and JDS faced a huge setback.

The Congress, which had won 12 of those 15 seats in the previous election, was leading only in two segments -- Hunsur and Shivajinagar.