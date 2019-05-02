App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 02, 2019 08:24 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP attempting to 'buy' seven AAP MLAs at Rs 10 crore each: Manish Sisodia

Sisodia alleged the BJP had earlier too tried to "buy" AAP MLAs and they were given appropriate response by the public, and claimed that this time also they will get a befitting reply.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Accusing the BJP of indulging in horse trading, AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that seven of his party MLAs in the national capital have been offered Rs 10 crore each to join the saffron party.

The BJP however rubbished the claim terming it "bizarre allegation" and a "desperate bid to gain attention".

Sisodia alleged the BJP had earlier too tried to "buy" AAP MLAs and they were given appropriate response by the public, and claimed that this time also they will get a befitting reply.

"Since the BJP does not have any development issue to raise, it has now come down to indulging in horse trading by attempting to buy seven of our MLAs at Rs 10 crore each," he said.

related news

Sisodia also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comment that 40 Trinamool Congress MLAs in West Bengal are in touch with him and will desert their party once the BJP wins the general elections.

"It does not suit the prime minister to make such comments. He (Modi) should realise that India is a democratic country and he is here because of democracy," the AAP leader said, alleging the BJP is trying to do the same thing in Delhi.

Sisodia did not reveal the names of the seven MLAs, but said he has audio visual proof of it which would be reveal soon. He claimed that the BJP had earlier tried to buy AAP MLAs ahead of the civic polls in Delhi.

Reacting to Sisodia's allegation, Delhi BJP media head Ashok Goyal said, "The AAP is baffled as it is loosing the elections and its leaders are trying desperately to gain attention by making bizarre allegations."

"Arvind Kejriwal is not being able to stop the rebellion of AAP MLAs and is dragging BJP's name in their internal problems," Goyal said.
First Published on May 2, 2019 08:15 am

tags #AAP #BJP #India #Manish Sisodia #Politics

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Dwayne Johnson will face obstacles in his acting career ahead, predict ...

Bharat Chashni song: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif present the love ant ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Akshay Kumar ignores a reporter when asked w ...

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao beat the heat with sugarcane juice, see pic

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: A quick guide on how to register, where to w ...

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions' godown catches fire, props and memor ...

Robert Downey Jr.'s paycheck for playing Iron Man will make you collap ...

Jaya Bachchan takes a jibe at PM Narendra Modi, holds him responsible ...

Thala Ajith Kumar will have a professionally smooth year ahead, predic ...

IAF Helicopter on PM Modi’s Security Review Duty Makes Emergency Lan ...

China Acted on Behalf of Pak, Prevented Listing of Masoor Azhar Multip ...

Mamata's Pronunciation, Smriti Irani's Grammar: Opposition's Jibes Sho ...

Vladimir Putin Signs Controversial Law to Isolate Russia's Internet

Imran Khan Saying Right Things, Pak Military too Needs to Take Right S ...

UK Becomes First Parliament to Declare Climate Emergency

IPL 2019 Points Table | CSK Regain Top Spot after DC Win

Armed Forces on Alert as Odisha Braces for Cyclonic Storm 'Fani'

Watch: Lionel Messi Scores Special Free Kick to Mark 600th Goal for Ba ...

The next government's biggest challenge: Making people employable

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: EC bans Pragya Thakur from campaign for 72 hours ...

Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Triangular contest in national capital ...

Masood Azhar a 'global terrorist': Here's how he founded terror group ...

GST collection reaches record high of Rs 1,13,865 crore in April

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty to open in the red ad US Fed leav ...

Top stocks to watch out for on May 2: Jet Airways, Maruti Suzuki, Reli ...

Asian shares trade sideways as investors await fresh cues

Top brokerage calls for May 2: Morgan Stanley bullish on Kotak Bank; C ...

Karan Kapadia on debut film Blank, and how Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar's ...

The rise of JAYS: Ignored by national parties, educated tribal youths ...

Villagers in south Goa's Costi reminisce about better days as hopes fo ...

Sri Lanka blasts: Sirisena denies reports on Muslims fleeing parts of ...

After govt nod, NBCC asks Jaypee Infratech RP to reconsider bid; lende ...

Caster Semenya vs IAAF: CAS upholds 'discriminatory' DSD regulations t ...

In 'A Cup of Tea', Mahindar Nath meditates on love, before and after m ...

JooJoo Azad founder Hoda Katebi on why personal fashion cannot be anyt ...

Xiaomi Poco F1 128 GB variant gets a price cut, now available at Rs 20 ...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.